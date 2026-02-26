College student falls from ride at Chennai amusement park, hospitalised

Chennai

The incident occurred on Thursday, when the rock and roll ride was allegedly operated before the student could fasten her seat belt properly. As a result, she fell from the ride and suffered severe injuries.
CHENNAI: A college student sustained serious injuries after falling from a ride at a private amusement park, said a Maalaimalar report.

The injured student has been identified as Jabreen Fathima, a college student from Royapuram, Chennai. She was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have arrested two employees of the private amusement park for allegedly operating the ride negligently. Further investigation is underway.

