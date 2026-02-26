College student falls from ride at Chennai amusement park, hospitalised

CHENNAI: A college student sustained serious injuries after falling from a ride at a private amusement park, said a Maalaimalar report.
The incident occurred on Thursday, when the rock and roll ride was allegedly operated before the student could fasten her seat belt properly. As a result, she fell from the ride and suffered severe injuries.
The injured student has been identified as Jabreen Fathima, a college student from Royapuram, Chennai. She was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.
Police have arrested two employees of the private amusement park for allegedly operating the ride negligently. Further investigation is underway.