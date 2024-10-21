College student dies in road accident as bike rams into sewage lorry near Akkarai

CHENNAI: A girl college student was killed in a road accident when the two-wheeler they were travelling rammed into a sewage truck near Akkarai.

A sewage lorry moved to the right to give way to a bike coming in the opposite direction, when the bike rammed causing the accident.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, the student died in the mishap and her male friend who was on the bike with her luckily escaped with injuries.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Royapettah Government General Hospital for autopsy.

Further details awaited.