College student among 2 held for possession of OG ganja near Triplicane

CHENNAI: The city police on Tuesday arrested two persons, including a college student, for alleged possession of about 2 kg of OG ganja near Triplicane in a continuing crackdown on drugs.

According to various reports, the OG ganja is one of the most uplifting cannabis strains available, and the market rates for a gram of the narcotic substance range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

The ANIU (Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit) of the city police had received a tip-off about the movement of narcotic substances in Ice House police limits, after which they coordinated with the local police and held vigil.

A police team stationed on Bharathi Salai found the duo loitering suspiciously and detained them for questioning. The duo gave evasive replies, after which the police checked their bags and found the ganja, which was meant for distribution.

Police arrested the duo - Mohammed Ibrahim (32) and Mohammed Thoufiq (19) - both residents of Triplicane. Ibrahim runs a mobile phone accessories shop, while Thoufiq is a second-year student at a private college.

Further investigations are underway to find out about their associates and how they sourced the ganja. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.