College staff escape unhurt after van catches fire near Sriperumbudur

The college staff members got down from the vehicle in panic. Within minutes, the van caught fire and was engulfed in flames.



The driver alerted the police and fire service, following which personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services and the Somangalam police rushed to the spot. However, by the time firefighters arrived, the vehicle had been gutted.



Police have registered a case and are investigating. Preliminary inquiries suggest that an electrical short circuit may have caused the fire.