Cocaine ring: Nigerian woman arrested by Chennai Police

CHENNAI: In continuation of their bust of a Cocaine ring since January in which 24 persons have been arrested so far, Choolaimedu Police on Thursday arrested a 41 year old Nigerian woman from Bengaluru for being part of the cocaine supply ring which sold the drug to peddlers in the city.

The arrested person was identified as Sarah Kumama. She also went by the names Happiness and Blessings, police said.Sarah went into hiding after some of her associates got arrested by the Chennai Police early this year and was picked up on Thursday.

In March this year, Ebere Moses Obogodo (30), a Nigerian national was picked up from Bengaluru by a joint team of ANIU (anti-narcotics intelligence unit) and Choolaimedu Police. Another Nigerian national, Eko Nathanial Chibuzor, was picked up from Mumbai a week before Moses' arrest.

The first arrest in this case was made on January 25, in which two persons- Fayaz Ahmed (31) of Royapettah and S Chandrasekar (35) of Koyambedu were arrested after they were caught with cocaine by a joint team of ANIU (anti narcotics intelligence unit) and Choolaimedu police. Fayaz Ahmed has a pending murder case too, police said.

Subsequently, 16 more persons were arrested before Police arrested the supplier, Eco Nathanial from Mumbai leading to the arrest of Moses from Bengaluru, which led to further arrests. The accused list also includes a Disc Jockey, Julian Dishan (33) and the manager of the Thief bar in Nungambakkam, M Arunraj (29), who were distributing customers visiting the bar, according to the police.

According to the city police, with the latest arrest of the Nigerian woman, 25 persons have been arrested so far by the ANIU team including four youths under 21 years of age.

Police have so far recovered 65 grams of cocaine, 1.7 kgs of ganja, two grams of ganja oil, four grams of OG ganja, 20 mobile phones, three two-wheelers, three cars, and two weighing machines from the accused.