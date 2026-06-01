Chennai

Coast Guard patrol vessel Sarang decommissioned after 27 years of service

The vessel was commissioned on June 21, 1999, and was initially based in Mumbai before being shifted to Chennai in April 2002.
ICGS Sarang patrol vessel
Indian Coast Guard patrol vessel Sarang decommissioned after 27 years of service
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CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard decommissioned ICGS Sarang, an offshore patrol vessel that had served the force for nearly 27 years, at a ceremony held at Chennai Port.

The vessel was commissioned on June 21, 1999, and was initially based in Mumbai before being shifted to Chennai in April 2002.

Built by Goa Shipyard Limited, Sarang was the third Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel of the Samar class inducted into the Coast Guard fleet.

ICGS Sarang
ICGS Sarang

During its service, the vessel was deployed for coastal and offshore surveillance, maritime security operations, search and rescue missions, and other Coast Guard duties.

Coast Guard officials also highlighted the ship's role in firefighting operations aboard the oil tanker MT New Diamond off the coast of Sri Lanka in 2020.

ICGS Sarang was commissioned in Mumbai before shifting to Chennai
ICGS Sarang was commissioned in Mumbai before shifting to Chennai

The decommissioning ceremony was presided over by Additional Director General Donny Michael, Commander, Coast Guard Eastern Seaboard, and attended by serving and retired Coast Guard personnel, former commanding officers, and crew members associated with the ship over the years.

Sri Lanka
Indian Coast Guard
Chennai Port
ICGS Sarang
Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel

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