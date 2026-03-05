CMWSSB to suspend piped water connection for 24 hours in five zones due to pipeline connection works

According to a CMWSSB press release, the disruption is necessary to repair leaks in the distribution pipeline located at Porur-Arcot Road, near a Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) pillar. So the piped water will be suspended in Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Adyar zones from 11 pm on March 7 to 11 pm on March 8.

Residents are advised to store adequate water for emergency needs. They can register and get drinking water through trucks (Dial for Water) using the website address https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in.