CMWSSB to suspend piped water connection for 24 hours in five zones due to pipeline connection works

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has announced a 24-hour suspension of piped drinking water across five zones on March 7 and 8.
According to a CMWSSB press release, the disruption is necessary to repair leaks in the distribution pipeline located at Porur-Arcot Road, near a Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) pillar. So the piped water will be suspended in Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Adyar zones from 11 pm on March 7 to 11 pm on March 8.
Residents are advised to store adequate water for emergency needs. They can register and get drinking water through trucks (Dial for Water) using the website address https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in.
“People can reach out to the monitoring and control room of Metro Water Board headquarters to raise complaints if alternative arrangements have not been made. However, the supply of drinking water through tanks and trucks to the areas without water connections and low-pressure areas will be carried out regularly without any hindrance,” added the release.
Teynampet zone - Mylapore and Nandanam.
Kodambakkam zone - K.K Nagar, Jafferkhanpet, M.G. R Nagar, Nesapakkam, Saidapet, Ashok Nagar, West Mambalam.
Valsaravakkam zone- Valasaravakkam, Alapakkam, Chinna Porur and Ramapuram.
Alandur zone - Nandambakkam, Alandur, Mugalivakkam and Manapakkam.
Adyar zone- Kotturpuram, Indra Nagar, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Taramani and Velachery