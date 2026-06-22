CMWSSB seizes 20 motor pumps used to illegally draw water at Taramani PG hostels

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Saturday (June 20) seized 20 electric motor pumps and disconnected water connections at several paying guest (PG) hostels in Taramani for illegally drawing drinking water from the city’s main distribution pipelines.
The enforcement drive was carried out across Thanthai Periyar Nagar following complaints and monitoring of piped water supply in the locality.
Inspection teams covered PG hostels located on Ramasamy Street, Anjugam Ammal Street, Raniammal Street, Bharathiyar Street and Kattabomman Street. Officials found that several hostels had installed high-powered electric motors to draw water directly from the main supply lines, a practice that affects water pressure and supply to other consumers in the neighbourhood.
The unauthorised pumps were seized on the spot and the water connections were disconnected. Officials said that the action was part of efforts to prevent illegal extraction of drinking water and ensure equitable distribution of supply.
CMWSSB warned that inspections would continue in residential areas across the city and that any domestic property found using suction pumps to draw water from pipelines would face immediate seizure of equipment and penal action. A senior CMWSSB official said, “The affected hostels can apply for restoration of water connections after three months by paying the prescribed reconnection charges. Alternatively, they can seek immediate restoration by paying a penalty equivalent to three times the water connection charges.”
The board has appealed to consumers not to install motor pumps on drinking water service connections, stating that such practices are illegal and disrupt water supply to neighbouring households.