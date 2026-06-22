CMWSSB seizes 20 motor pumps used to illegally draw water at Taramani PG hostels

The enforcement drive was carried out across Thanthai Periyar Nagar following complaints and monitoring of piped water supply in the locality.

Inspection teams covered PG hostels located on Ramasamy Street, Anjugam Ammal Street, Raniammal Street, Bharathiyar Street and Kattabomman Street. Officials found that several hostels had installed high-powered electric motors to draw water directly from the main supply lines, a practice that affects water pressure and supply to other consumers in the neighbourhood.