CMWSSB restores water supply in 3 zones after repairing burst pipeline at Puzhal

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) completed the repair work of main water pipe line in Puzhal and regular water supply has resumed. Water supply was suspended due a burst that occurred in the 1200 mm diameter main water pipeline, which carries drinking water via Puzhal, on Grant Northern Trunk (GNT) Road.
According to the information from Chennai Metrowater Board, a burst occurred on 19 May in the 1200 mm diameter central main pipeline that carries drinking water from the 300 MLD (Million Liters per Day) capacity water treatment plant located in Puzhal via Puzhal GNT Road.
Following this, to ensure that no inconvenience was caused to the public and vehicle drivers, barricades were set up, and the pumping of drinking water in the central main pipeline was immediately stopped.
A press release from CMWSSB said, “The work to replace the damaged main pipeline and install a new main pipeline (25 feet long) was underway. Due to this, piped drinking water supply was suspended in 35 areas included in Kolathur, as well as areas under the Ambattur and Anna Nagar zones.”
To provide regular drinking water to the public, water was supplied through the existing mobile water tankers and additional tankers. All the works completed on war footing manner by 23 May night, and regular drinking water supply has resumed, added the press release.
To ensure regular drinking water supply to the public, an additional supply of water is currently being provided.
Furthermore, for areas without drinking water connections and areas with low water pressure, the supply of drinking water through water tankers to static tanks and street taps is being provided in a regular manner without any disruption, as usual.