CMWSSB restores water supply in 3 zones after repairing burst pipeline at Puzhal

According to the information from Chennai Metrowater Board, a burst occurred on 19 May in the 1200 mm diameter central main pipeline that carries drinking water from the 300 MLD (Million Liters per Day) capacity water treatment plant located in Puzhal via Puzhal GNT Road.

Following this, to ensure that no inconvenience was caused to the public and vehicle drivers, barricades were set up, and the pumping of drinking water in the central main pipeline was immediately stopped.