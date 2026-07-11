CMWSSB plans wider use of treated water for industries, high-rises in Chennai

Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, on Saturday (July 11) inspected the 45 MLD Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) plant at Koyambedu and directed officials to increase the supply of treated water.

The Koyambedu TTRO plant currently treats sewage collected from areas including Anna Nagar and Ambattur and supplies the recycled water through a 60-km pipeline to industries in SIPCOT industrial parks at Sriperumbudur and Oragadam.

A senior CMWSSB official said the Metro Water board plans to supply the highly treated water to meet the growing demand from centralised cooling systems in Chennai's expanding high-rise buildings, commercial complexes, theatres, hospitals and restaurants, particularly in the southern parts of the city.