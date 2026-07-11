CMWSSB plans wider use of treated water for industries, high-rises in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is planning to expand the supply of treated water for industrial use and extend it to high-rise buildings, commercial hubs, theatres, hospitals and restaurants in several parts of Chennai, as part of efforts to conserve potable water.
Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, on Saturday (July 11) inspected the 45 MLD Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) plant at Koyambedu and directed officials to increase the supply of treated water.
The Koyambedu TTRO plant currently treats sewage collected from areas including Anna Nagar and Ambattur and supplies the recycled water through a 60-km pipeline to industries in SIPCOT industrial parks at Sriperumbudur and Oragadam.
A senior CMWSSB official said the Metro Water board plans to supply the highly treated water to meet the growing demand from centralised cooling systems in Chennai's expanding high-rise buildings, commercial complexes, theatres, hospitals and restaurants, particularly in the southern parts of the city.
The official added that demand has also increased from industries in SIPCOT estates at Irungattukottai, Pillaipakkam, Vallam Vadagal, Sriperumbudur and Oragadam, which currently receive treated water for industrial use.
The initiative is aimed at preserving significant quantities of drinking water by replacing it with recycled water for non-potable purposes.
During the inspection, Bedi also directed officials to take immediate steps to mandate the use and supply of treated water for construction activities across metropolitan development projects.
The inspection also covered the adjoining 60 MLD and 120 MLD treatment plants, indicating the government's focus on expanding municipal wastewater recycling and reuse.
CMWSSB Managing Director T Anand, Engineering Director U Parvees and senior chief engineers accompanied Bedi during the inspection.