CMWSSB assistant engineer arrested for taking Rs 6,000 bribe

CHENNAI: An assistant engineer of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) was arrested on Friday for allegedly accepting a Rs 6,000 bribe from a resident seeking a metro water connection.
According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Jayakumar had applied for a metro water connection to his residence in Zone 3, Division 29, CMWSSB, Ponnianmmanmedu.
Murugan, Assistant Engineer, Zone 3, Division 29, allegedly demanded Rs 6,000 for processing the application.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, Jayakumar approached the DVAC’s Chennai detachment and lodged a complaint. A case was registered and a trap was organised on Friday (August 28).
During the trap operation, Murugan was allegedly caught receiving Rs 6,000 from the complainant. He was arrested and subsequently remanded in judicial custody.