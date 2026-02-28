CMRS approves Metro trains from Poonamallee to Vadapalani

CHENNAI: The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) has officially given authorisation for the commissioning of the 14.6 km stretch in corridor 4 of Phase II from Poonamallee Bypass Metro Station to Porur Junction. And, further from Porur to Vadapalani.
As per the official press release, the trains will be operated in the stretch through ten Metro stations. And, initially, the Metro trains from Poonamallee bypass and Porur Junction will be operated at a 15-minute interval.
Additionally, CMRS has directed that only one train should be run in each direction at a time between Porur Junction and Vadapalani at less than 25 kph (which translates to a frequency of one train in about 20 minutes). The frequency of the trains would be increased after this initial period of one month, the statement added.
Further, the Commission has also stipulated that the stretch between Porur junction and Vadapalani may be operated only after completion of 26 deck slabs in corridor 5 in the double-decker portion, which is expected to be completed by March 25.
This marks a significant milestone for Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), as this is the first stretch of the Phase II project scheduled for inauguration.