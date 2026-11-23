The change has been introduced to facilitate construction and testing works for the remaining seven Metro stations in the Porur Junction–Vadapalani section.

According to CMRL, the revised schedule will provide extended block hours in the section between Porur Junction and Vadapalani, enabling the agency to expedite essential train testing activities, including testing of the Automatic Signalling System required for Unattended Train Operations (UTO). CMRL commenced passenger services on the Yellow Line between Poonamallee Bypass and Porur Junction, connecting Vadapalani, in October.

The services were initially operated from 6 am, considering passenger demand. CMRL acknowledged that the change could cause inconvenience to passengers but said the measure was necessary to speed up the commissioning process and improve Metro connectivity in the stretch.