CMRL’s new Central Tower to be Chennai’s 27-storey landmark

CHENNAI: Chennai is all set to welcome a new architectural marvel. Chennai Metro Asset Management Limited (CMAML) jointly formed by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) on Thursday signed a monumental contract to develop the Chennai Central Tower.

The project, awarded to M/s Renaatus Projects Private Limited, is valued at Rs. 349.99 crore (excluding GST).

The Letter of Acceptance (LOA) was issued on 12.12.2024, and the agreement marks a significant milestone for this transformative venture.

The contract agreement was signed in the presence of MA Siddique, Chairman of CMAML, T Archunan, Director, CMAML, signed on behalf of CMAML, while S Manoj Poosappan, Managing Director, M/s Renaatus Projects Private Limited, represented the contractor.

Senior officials, including T Livingstone Eliazer (CGM - PP&D), Rekha Prakash (CGM - P&D), and G Thanigaiselvan (Project Manager), graced the occasion alongside other dignitaries from CMRL and the contractor.

The Chennai Central Tower is a landmark project that symbolizes Chennai’s transformation into a global metropolis and multi-model hub.

Strategically located near the Chennai Central Railway Station, this 27-storey architectural marvel will seamlessly integrate connectivity, modern amenities, and sustainability.

Designed to meet international green building standards, the tower incorporates eco-friendly construction materials, energy-efficient systems, renewable energy, and water conservation measures, setting a benchmark for sustainable urban development.

Envisioned as a vibrant hub of activity, the Chennai Central Tower will offer thoughtfully designed spaces for business, leisure, and hospitality, creating a dynamic environment for residents, commuters, tourists, and visitors.

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure and strategic location, it aims to enhance the city’s connectivity, economy, and quality of life.

Redefining Chennai’s skyline, the tower symbolizes growth, innovation, and opportunity, standing as a proud landmark of the city’s ambition and transformation.