CMRL works: Traffic diversions for vehicles from Porur to Kathipara flyover; check details here

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions from Friday till October 14 on a trial basis, in light of the Chennai Metro Rail construction work from Mount Poonamallee Road - Buhari Hotel Junction to Kathipara Flyover,

There will be no diversions for vehicles coming from the Kathipara flyover to Porur; they will ply as usual, the GCTP informed.

Vehicles coming from Porur towards the Kathipara flyover are restricted to Mount Poonamallee Road at BEL Army Road junction.

Instead, now they will have to take a left turn towards the newly formed road (at War Cemetery X BEL Army Road junction opposite to Buhari Hotel) → Defence Colony 1st Avenue (right turn).

Only light vehicles can drive through St. Thomas Hospital Road to reach Butt Road. Other vehicles have to take the Cantonment road (left turn) → Sundar Nagar 7th Cross → Dhanakotti Raja Street → SIDCO Industrial Estate South Phase Road → Olympia X 100 Feet Road junction route.

From there, vehicles can take a right to reach Kathipara and a left turn to reach Vadapalani, on their way to their destination, the GCTP added.