CMRL works: Traffic diversions for vehicles from Panagal Park, Venkatanarayana Road; check details here

CHENNAI: In light of the ongoing work for the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Phase II project between Panagal Park and Venkatanarayana Road, traffic diversions will be implemented on a trial basis for a period of 7 days, from November 25 to December 1.

As part of the work, the entry point from Sivagnanam Street to Venkatanarayana Road will be temporarily closed. In order to facilitate smoother traffic flow and ensure minimal disruption, the following diversion plan will be enforced:

Vehicles coming from Thyagaraya Road along Sivagnanam Street and intending to travel towards Venkatanarayana Road will be restricted. Instead, they will be diverted to proceed straight on Thyagaraya Road and Thanikachalam Road to join Venkatanarayana Road and reach their destination.

Local Traffic on Sivagnanam Street: Vehicles will still be allowed to travel in both directions on Sivagnanam Street, from Thyagaraya Road to JYM Kalyana Mandapam, for the convenience of local residents.