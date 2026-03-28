CMRL work: Tiny temporary bus stops in Valasaravakkam lack proper shelter

Arcot Road is one of the busiest stretches in the city, and hundreds of people are dependent on the buses that ply on this road. Considering the number of buses and passengers, the small blue sheet structure erected here is far from sufficient, complained the public.

"The temporary bus stop with a small blue sheet roof has very limited space. The crowd waiting for the bus is large, but there is not enough space to stand while waiting for buses. We have to wait for a long time under the hot sun, and the situation becomes worse during peak hours," said Prakash, a commuter.