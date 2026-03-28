CMRL work: Tiny temporary bus stops in Valasaravakkam lack proper shelter

CHENNAI: After the permanent bus shelters in Valasaravakkam and Alwarthirunagar areas were removed to facilitate the ongoing Metro Rail (CMRL) construction work, temporary bus stops were set up. But these narrow structures made of small sheets don’t help beat the scorching sun, rue passengers.
Arcot Road is one of the busiest stretches in the city, and hundreds of people are dependent on the buses that ply on this road. Considering the number of buses and passengers, the small blue sheet structure erected here is far from sufficient, complained the public.
"The temporary bus stop with a small blue sheet roof has very limited space. The crowd waiting for the bus is large, but there is not enough space to stand while waiting for buses. We have to wait for a long time under the hot sun, and the situation becomes worse during peak hours," said Prakash, a commuter.
As there are no seating facilities, children, women, and senior citizens face significant inconvenience, as they are unable to stand for long periods. Due to the limited space available in the facility, many people are forced to stand on the roadside, increasing the risk of accidents. What makes the ordeal worse is that the surroundings are filled with dust due to the construction work.
When contacted, an official from the Greater Chennai Corporation attributed the temporary arrangement to the ongoing Metro Rail work. "The Metro Rail work is nearing completion. Talks with the Highways Department are under way to widen Arcot Road after the completion of Metro Rail work. Once the road work is completed, all bus stops on Arcot Road will be reconstructed," the official said.