CMRL to complete anti-drag feature upgrade by September

And, upon detection, the train brakes are automatically applied, and train movement is stopped. The affected door reopened to release the trapped object. Once the obstruction is cleared, normal train operations resume seamlessly. Hence, CMRL is actively installing the feature in the remaining 51 existing Metro trains.

Simultaneously, the work to replace dynamic route maps in all trains is also being carried out by CMRL, said officials. And, the work is anticipated to be wrapped up before September, they said.

This feature will help passengers, especially tourists, to navigate the city through Metro routes, they said and noted that the features will be upgraded to cater to the requirements.