CMRL to build grade separators at Perungudi, SRP Tools to ease traffic

For this, CMRL has awarded the contract, valued at Rs 113.80 crore, for the design and construction of grade separators, including service roads, electrical works, drainage systems, and other associated infrastructure, to M Rajkumar. The project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

As the elevated Metro works are undertaken along the OMR stretch, the State Highways department has entrusted CMRL to implement these grade separators. At Perungudi junction, the grade separator will provide a dedicated ramp from MGR Main Road, facilitating right-turn movements towards Sholinganallur.