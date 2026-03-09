CMRL to build grade separators at Perungudi, SRP Tools to ease traffic

CHENNAI: To decongest Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) plans to construct grade separators at Perungudi and SRP Tools at Rs 113.8 crore.
For this, CMRL has awarded the contract, valued at Rs 113.80 crore, for the design and construction of grade separators, including service roads, electrical works, drainage systems, and other associated infrastructure, to M Rajkumar. The project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.
As the elevated Metro works are undertaken along the OMR stretch, the State Highways department has entrusted CMRL to implement these grade separators. At Perungudi junction, the grade separator will provide a dedicated ramp from MGR Main Road, facilitating right-turn movements towards Sholinganallur.
At SRP Tools junction, the grade separator will enable a free right-turn movement from OMR towards the Velachery–Taramani Link road, thereby improving traffic flow at the junction.
“Once completed, the grade separators are expected to significantly reduce congestion at two key OMR bottlenecks, improve traffic circulation, and enhance connectivity between Velachery, Taramani, Perungudi, and surrounding IT corridor areas. The project is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters and contribute to smoother and safer vehicular movement along one of Chennai’s busiest arterial corridors,” stated CMRL press note.