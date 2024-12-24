CMRL signs Rs 3,657.53 crore contract for 70 three-car driverless trains

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a contract agreement with BEML Limited for the procurement of 70 numbers of 3-car driverless (UTO) trains consisting of 210 cars for Rs 3,657.53 crore.

The Letter of Acceptance (LOA) was issued to BEML Ltd on November 28, said a CMRL statement. Under this contract, the first train is scheduled to be delivered to the CMRL by the end of 2026 at the Madhavaram depot. It will then undergo testing at CMRL's facilities for 14 months, including integration testing with other systems and service trials. The subsequent trains will be delivered between March 2027 and April 2029 and tested at the site.

These trains are intended for operation in Corridors 3 and 5 of the CMRL’s Phase 2 project.

The scope of work under the contract includes design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning, training of personnel, and comprehensive maintenance for 15 years of standard gauge metro rolling stock (electrical multiple units), depot machinery and plant. BEML will supply 210 metro cars, which will be arranged into 70 three-car trainsets to be primarily operated in Unattended Train Operation (UTO) mode.

The contract awarded to BEML Ltd is the second in a series of three contracts for the procurement of driverless metro trains for the Phase 2 project.

Earlier, the first contract was awarded, and the prototype train was delivered to the Poonamallee depot of the CMRL. The request for proposal (RFP) for the third tender is already under process for submission by potential bidders.

The contract was given in the presence of MA Siddique, Managing Director of CMRL, on behalf of BEML Ltd. S Ramasubbu, Advisor (O&RS) and other officials from the CMRL and the consultant were present during the event.