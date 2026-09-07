CMRL signs Rs 36 cr agreement to enhance existing network capacity

The contract has been awarded to AECOM India Private Limited in a joint venture with NIPPON KOEI India at a value of Rs 35.97 crore.

The Phase 1 network capacity enhancement project seeks to augment the capacity of the existing Phase 1 network through upgrades to systems, infrastructure and rolling stock. The project is intended to cater to increasing ridership while ensuring that Metro services remain safe, reliable and uninterrupted.

The consultancy’s scope includes project management consultancy services and preparation of detailed design documents for civil, track, and electrical and mechanical works. It will also cover basic designs for various system packages, preparation of bid documents, tender assistance, construction supervision, project management and technical assistance.