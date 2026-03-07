CMRL signs Rs 12.31 crore contract to rebuild bridge across Virugambakkam–Arumbakkam canal

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has awarded a contract worth Rs 12.31 crore to reconstruct the bridge across the Virugambakkam–Arumbakkam canal at Kaaliamman Kovil Street in the city.
The contract for the demolition of the existing structure and construction of a new bridge has been awarded to Thomas Iyadurai Infrastructure Private Limited. The project is scheduled to be completed within 180 days.
According to CMRL, the work involves building a wider bridge aligned with the existing four-lane road to improve traffic movement and enhance road safety in the area.
The upgraded structure is expected to provide smoother connectivity between nearby residential and commercial localities and ease traffic flow.