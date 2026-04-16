CMRL seeks customer feedback via survey with transit-related questions

CHENNAI: For the second consecutive year, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has initiated a ‘customer satisfaction survey’ with various transit-oriented questions. Passengers can complete the survey on CMRL’s official website or via social media platforms until May 10.
The survey will focus on the passenger experience while commuting on the city Metro Rail. As per official intimation, all respondent information and responses will be kept confidential and not used for other purposes.
Also, the survey is being conducted by Metro Rails across the world at the same time, so that they can find out what their passengers think of the service they provide. Results of the surveys will be compared to work toward giving passengers better service.
In the two-part survey, questions in part 1 include operation hours of Metro, frequency of trains, the Metro network suiting passengers’ convenience, seamless entry and exit from stations, comfort on boarding trains, effortless navigation while interchanging stations, convenient payment methods and easy access to service information. Part 2 focuses on five aspects, such as reliability, customer care, comfort, crowding and security of your train service. And, the last leg of the survey is on the three most vital areas of services for the user of public transportation.
In October 2024, CMRL joined COMET under the Transport Strategy Centre (TSC) Imperial College, London, in collaboration with which the former is conducting a survey in Chennai. CMRL is the third Indian Metro to join COMET after Delhi Metro (DMRC) and Bangalore Metro (BMRCL). COMET benchmarks the performance of railways across the world, comprising 45 Metro systems from 42 cities in the world.