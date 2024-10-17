CMRL rolls out exclusive digital Metro station passes for HipHop Tamizha concertgoers

CHENNAI: Good news for HipHop Tamizha concertgoers! Chennai Metro Rail has collaborated with an entertainment firm to sponsor exclusive digital Metro passes for those attending the singer's concert on Saturday (October 19), ensuring seamless travel.

The 'HipHop Tamizha Return Of The Dragon Machi!' concert will be held at the YMCA, Nandanam, located near the Nandanam Metro station. GSS Torque Entertainment LLP has sponsored the exclusive digital Metro passes.

Only those concertgoers with tickets booked via Paytm will be provided with the sponsored digital Metro passes, a press note stated. Upon scanning the unique QR code on the digital Metro pass at the automatic gates at the stations, the customer can take a round-trip journey (two entries and two exits) between a chosen Metro station and the Nandanam Metro Station.

The last train from Nandanam Metro will depart at 12:15 am towards Wimco Nagar Depot Metro station, and at 12:30 am towards Airport Metro station.

"Passenger entry into the Nandanam Metro Station shall be restricted to 10 minutes of respective trains. Passengers travelling towards green line stations may interchange at Chennai Central Metro station," the note added.