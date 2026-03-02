CMRL ridership surges by over 9 lakh in February

CHENNAI: Passenger ridership on Chennai Metro Rail increased by 9.41 lakh in February compared with January. According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), more than 96.40 lakh passengers travelled on Metro trains in February.
The highest single-day ridership was recorded at over 3.99 lakh passengers on February 20, on the day EMU services were hit due to renovation works at the Egmore railway station. Ridership in January was at 86.99 lakh.
Amongst all ticketing services, over 49.11 lakh passengers used the Singara Chennai card and 19.10 lakh passengers used single journey paper QR /token.
On special events like the concert and cricket matches, 22,941 passengers had used Event QR to commute in Metro trains.
But, with the first leg of the Metro line in phase 2 almost preparing for commercial operation this month, ridership is likely to swell.