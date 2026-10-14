CMRL Phase II: Final U-girder cast in Corridor-5

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has completed the casting of all precast elements, including the final U-girder, for Phase II Corridor-5 between Ullagaram and Sholinganallur.
A total of 3,126 precast elements have been cast, comprising 1,041 I-girders, 892 U-girders, 871 pier arm segments, 303 pier caps and 19 portal shells.
With 892 U-girders produced, the package has recorded the highest U-girder production among Phase II project packages.
The precast works involved 98,052 cubic metres of concrete, 18,550 tonnes of reinforcement steel and 3,010 tonnes of high-tensile strands, stated CMRL press note.
The scale was achieved through the collaboration of CMRL, general consultant AEON Consortium and contractor HCC-KEC Consortium.
“Work will now focus on installing the remaining U-girders and constructing entry and exit structures. These activities are progressing towards the timely completion of the Chennai Metro Phase II project,” added the press note.