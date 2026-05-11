CMRL officials to meet with CMO on inauguration

Officials at the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) say that though not decided on a particular date as yet, they would hold a meeting with the Chief Minister’s office for the inauguration.

“There wasn’t enough time to inaugurate the phase II Metro before the assembly election as there were inspections from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) and approvals from the Railway Board,”said an official. “However, CMRL has completed the works suggested by CMRS during final inspection and inauguration can be done after meetings with the officials and the CM.”