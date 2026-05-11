CMRL officials to meet with CMO on inauguration

CHENNAI: With the formation of the new government in Tamil Nadu, it is anticipated that the second phase of Metro Rail between Poonamallee Bypass Metro to Vadapalani will begin its commercial operation.
Officials at the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) say that though not decided on a particular date as yet, they would hold a meeting with the Chief Minister’s office for the inauguration.
“There wasn’t enough time to inaugurate the phase II Metro before the assembly election as there were inspections from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) and approvals from the Railway Board,”said an official. “However, CMRL has completed the works suggested by CMRS during final inspection and inauguration can be done after meetings with the officials and the CM.”
Of the three corridors in phase II, corridor 4 (the 26-km stretch from Poonamallee to Light House) has been the priority line. Though the State government and CMRL had planned to operate the services by December 2025 from Poonamallee Bypass to Porur Junction with 10 stations in between, the line was extended to connect till Vadapalani.
Hence, the operation of driverless trains from Poonamallee Bypass to Vadapalani (15.8 km) is to become a reality soon. The Metro trains will have halts at 10 locations: Poonamallee Bypass, Poonamallee, Mullaithottam, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyyappanthangal, Thelliyaragaram, Porur Bypass and Porur Junction. And, from Porur, the train will halt only at Vadapalani station, bypassing six stations in between.
From Vadapalani, passengers can disembark the train, walk on the foot-over-bridge (FoB) ‘Skywalk’ to connect to the existing phase I Vadapalani Metro station.