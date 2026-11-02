CMRL launches Metro Connect service linking corporate campus with Porur Bypass station

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Monday launched a Phase-II Metro Connect service linking One Paramount, a corporate campus in Porur, with Porur Bypass Metro Station, to strengthen first- and last-mile connectivity and improve access to the newly operational Yellow Line. The initiative builds on the existing Metro Connect service between One Paramount and Alandur Metro Station.
With the introduction of the new connection to Porur Bypass, CMRL aims to assess employee demand and travel preferences in the Porur corridor and encourage more corporate employees to use the Metro for their daily commute.
The service will operate using 17+1-seater AC tempo traveller vehicles. Passengers will have access to mobile app-based ticket booking, live vehicle tracking and real-time estimated arrival information. The service is designed to provide employees with a convenient and reliable transport option to access Metro services through both Alandur and Porur Bypass stations.
CMRL said that the corporate Metro Connect initiatives would help increase public transport usage, reduce traffic congestion and improve commuting convenience for employees travelling to major employment hubs. It’s being launched as a pilot initiative and will be closely monitored.
Based on employee response and ridership patterns, CMRL may consider deploying additional vehicles, increasing trip frequency and expanding connectivity in the future.
CMRL has also invited IT parks, corporate campuses, educational institutions, industrial parks, hospitals, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and business parks across Chennai to partner with it for Metro Connect services and customised first- and last-mile connectivity solutions. Through such services, the utility aims to improve multimodal integration, increase ridership and make public transport a preferred commuting option for Chennai’s workforce.