CMRL launches Metro Connect service linking corporate campus with Porur Bypass station

With the introduction of the new connection to Porur Bypass, CMRL aims to assess employee demand and travel preferences in the Porur corridor and encourage more corporate employees to use the Metro for their daily commute.

The service will operate using 17+1-seater AC tempo traveller vehicles. Passengers will have access to mobile app-based ticket booking, live vehicle tracking and real-time estimated arrival information. The service is designed to provide employees with a convenient and reliable transport option to access Metro services through both Alandur and Porur Bypass stations.

CMRL said that the corporate Metro Connect initiatives would help increase public transport usage, reduce traffic congestion and improve commuting convenience for employees travelling to major employment hubs. It’s being launched as a pilot initiative and will be closely monitored.