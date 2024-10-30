CMRL introduces improved method of availing Singara Chennai Card

CHENNAI: For the ease of commuters, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has introduced an improved method of availing the Singara Chennai Card/National Common Mobility Card on Wednesday.

For specified travel methods and ticketing options, CMRL has been offering a 20% discount to commuters. It has also made the purchasing of NCMC easier with a streamlined process at Metro stations.

Launched in April 2023, as many as 3.89 lakh Singara Chennai Cards have been issued till date. “Previously, the card required a quick KYC registration. However, the new process is faster; passengers simply provide their phone number, receive an OTP, and complete verification to acquire the card on the spot at Metro stations. This method is available from Wednesday,” stated CMRL press note.

Besides travel, NCMC can be used at Metro station parking. “Additionally, passengers can enjoy 20% discount across all CMRL ticketing options, including the Metro Travel Card, Mobile QR Code tickets (Single, Return, Group Tickets, and QR Trip passes), and now through WhatsApp (+91 83000 86000) and PayTM, PhonePe, ONDC and Ongo ride, which is available through card dispensers at CMRL stations,” the note added.