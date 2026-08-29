CMRL holds special safety programme as past accidents highlight risks

The programme focused on preventing accidents, identifying unsafe practices and working conditions, complying with statutory safety requirements, adopting safe systems of work, and ensuring effective supervision at construction sites.

In February, a 23-year-old construction worker from Jharkhand, L Soray Ganjhu, died after falling from an elevated structure near Arcot Road in Valasaravakkam. Reports said he fell from a height of around 50 feet while working on the Phase-II corridor. Officials subsequently examined whether mandatory protective equipment, including safety harnesses and safety nets, had been provided and used.