CMRL floats tender for DPR to extend Metro line from Kilambakkam to Chengalpattu

Expansion plans continue

Metro rail services are currently operating under Phase I on two corridors — Chennai Central to Chennai Airport and Chennai Central to Wimco Nagar. These corridors have become one of the major modes of public transport for commuters travelling across the city.

Construction under the ambitious Phase II project is progressing simultaneously across three corridors. These include Madhavaram to Siruseri SIPCOT, Madhavaram to Sholinganallur, and Poonamallee to Lighthouse. Work on these stretches is under way at multiple locations across Chennai. Meanwhile, CMRL had earlier prepared a DPR for extending the existing Chennai Central-Airport Metro corridor up to Kilambakkam. The proposal has already been submitted to the Union government and is awaiting approval.