CMRL floats tender for DPR to extend Metro line from Kilambakkam to Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has taken another step towards expanding the city's Metro network by floating a tender to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for extending the proposed Metro corridor from Kilambakkam to Chengalpattu.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the proposed extension comes even as the Metro line from Chennai Airport to Kilambakkam awaits approval from the Central government.
The move is aimed at improving connectivity to Chennai's rapidly developing southern suburbs and supporting the increasing number of commuters travelling between the city and Chengalpattu district.
Metro rail services are currently operating under Phase I on two corridors — Chennai Central to Chennai Airport and Chennai Central to Wimco Nagar. These corridors have become one of the major modes of public transport for commuters travelling across the city.
Construction under the ambitious Phase II project is progressing simultaneously across three corridors. These include Madhavaram to Siruseri SIPCOT, Madhavaram to Sholinganallur, and Poonamallee to Lighthouse. Work on these stretches is under way at multiple locations across Chennai. Meanwhile, CMRL had earlier prepared a DPR for extending the existing Chennai Central-Airport Metro corridor up to Kilambakkam. The proposal has already been submitted to the Union government and is awaiting approval.
While the Kilambakkam extension is yet to receive the Centre's nod, CMRL has now initiated the next stage by inviting bids to prepare a DPR for extending the Metro line further up to Chengalpattu.
Officials said the consultancy selected through the tender will study the proposed alignment, passenger demand, engineering feasibility, station locations and project cost before preparing the report. Once the DPR is completed, CMRL is expected to submit the proposal to the Central government seeking approval for implementing the extension.
The proposed Metro extension is expected to significantly improve public transport connectivity for residents of the fast-growing southern suburbs. The Kilambakkam Bus Terminus has already emerged as a major transport hub catering to long-distance bus services, and extending the Metro up to Chengalpattu is expected to further strengthen connectivity for daily commuters.
The project is also expected to reduce dependence on private vehicles, ease congestion along the GST Road corridor and provide seamless Metro access to residents travelling between Chennai and Chengalpattu. If approved, the extension would mark another major expansion of Chennai's Metro rail network, which continues to grow through ongoing Phase II works and future connectivity projects.