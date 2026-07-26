CMRL eyes expansion to south, north

As per the proposal, for which the CMRL has invited consultants to prepare DPRs, the Phase I Wimco Nagar-Airport corridor will be extended from Chennai Airport to Kilambakkam and further up to Chengalpattu.

The proposed 27-km Kilambakkam-Chengalpattu extension builds on the Chennai Airport-Kilambakkam Metro Rail project, for which CMRL submitted a DPR to the State government in February 2025.