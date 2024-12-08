CMRL discusses energy-efficient designs

CHENNAI: To create awareness of innovative and energy-efficient design and operation of tunnel ventilation and AC systems, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), along with the Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) held a seminar in the city recently.

The event discussed innovations in tunnel ventilation system design by CMRL. “And also on good installation, testing, and commissioning practices of VRF systems, energy-efficient design standards for equipment, fire safety and security of large commercial spaces,” stated a CMRL press note.

The event was inaugurated by MA Siddique, MD, CMRL along with B Sankaranarayanan, director, Adithya Engineers.

There has been a dip in passenger ridership in November with 83.61 lakh taking the Metro Rail in November. With phase II expected to be extended to major regions of the city, the ridership is anticipated to rise up.