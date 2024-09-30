CMRL constructs new storm water drain in Adyar, removes blockage

CHENNAI: To avoid any flooding during the northeast monsoon, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has now constructed a new storm water drain (SWD) in the second avenue of Indira Nagar, Adyar.

“The connecting of SWD will be done after consultation with the Corporation officials,” said a CMRL official.

On September 25, the location was flooded after intermittent showers, as CMRL had blocked the existing SWD with concrete for around 15 metres to build a diaphragm wall. This blockage has been removed now.

Speaking to DT Next, an official who recently inspected the location, said, “The CMRL has finished the construction of a new SWD. However, we’re yet to connect them, which is likely to be done along with the GCC soon. We’ve also removed blockage from the existing SWD to allow free flow of rainwater. But we’ll have to stop work for around 2 months due to the northeast monsoon.”

S Ganapathi Shankaran, a resident of Indira Nagar, second avenue, pointed out that CMRL has taken over the area for Metro Rail construction for almost a year.

“Because of this, buses, including outstation buses plying through ECR, have been stopping near the Youth Hostel, which is another place prone to flooding. Flooding, and buses halting and plying on the route inconveniences both passengers and residents. We request CMRL to reroute buses to halt at Gandhi Nagar bus stand, which has restrooms and other amenities too,” he added.