CMRL completes pier work on Corridor five

The stretch around Medavakkam includes some of the tallest piers in the package, reaching about 29 metres. The alignment crosses the existing Medavakkam Flyover at this height and includes a 57 metre steel girder span along a 125 metre radius curve. Medavakkam-1 and Medavakkam-2 Metro stations are also being built at about 29 metres above road level.

CMRL is now progressing with the erection of the remaining U-girders and construction of station buildings.