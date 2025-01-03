CMRL announces special trains on January 5 for Chennai marathon

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced special train services for Chennai marathon participants on January 5 (Sunday) from 3 am to 5 am for every 15 minutes in collaboration with Fresh Works Chennai Marathon.

Thereafter, Metro services will operate as per Sunday timetable, said a communique issued by CMRL.

Participants can use their sponsored marathon QR code ticket at automatic gates for Metro travel for their journey on Sunday only.

Vehicle parking is also made free for the day to participants carrying Marathon QR / Bib, added the note.