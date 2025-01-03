Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Jan 2025 8:16 PM IST
    CMRL announces special trains on January 5 for Chennai marathon
    Chennai Metro Train (CMRL)

    CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced special train services for Chennai marathon participants on January 5 (Sunday) from 3 am to 5 am for every 15 minutes in collaboration with Fresh Works Chennai Marathon.

    Thereafter, Metro services will operate as per Sunday timetable, said a communique issued by CMRL.

    Participants can use their sponsored marathon QR code ticket at automatic gates for Metro travel for their journey on Sunday only.

    Vehicle parking is also made free for the day to participants carrying Marathon QR / Bib, added the note.

    CMRLMarathonspecial train
    DTNEXT Bureau

