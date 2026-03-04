CMRF identifies emerging trends in research including AI Plant Science

Also, the objective of this CMRF Scheme is to award research fellowships to scholars to do full time PhD Programme. Eligible scholars will be offered a monthly fellowship of Rs 25,000 and an annual contingency grant of Rs 10,000 for Arts, Humanities, Social Science and Rs 12,000 for Science, Technical Stream for a maximum period of three years. State-level qualifying examination will be conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) every year.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said, CMRF scholars are encouraged to undertake research on issues relevant to Tamil Nadu, from public health to environmental sustainability, aligning academic efforts with state needs to produce practical outcomes that benefit the community.