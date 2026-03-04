CMRF identifies emerging trends in research including AI Plant Science

CHENNAI: In a bid to provide more avenues to the students, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Research Fellowship (CMRF) have identified emerging trends in research areas including Artificial Intelligence (AI) Plant Science, Genomics Advances and Remote Sensing.
The main objective of the CMRF is to provide a research platform for meritorious poor post-graduates, to develop professional and academic research careers under the mentorship of an established researcher and to make Tamilnadu the ‘Research Hub’.
Also, the objective of this CMRF Scheme is to award research fellowships to scholars to do full time PhD Programme. Eligible scholars will be offered a monthly fellowship of Rs 25,000 and an annual contingency grant of Rs 10,000 for Arts, Humanities, Social Science and Rs 12,000 for Science, Technical Stream for a maximum period of three years. State-level qualifying examination will be conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) every year.
A senior official from the Higher Education Department said, CMRF scholars are encouraged to undertake research on issues relevant to Tamil Nadu, from public health to environmental sustainability, aligning academic efforts with state needs to produce practical outcomes that benefit the community.
He said accordingly, apart from AI Plant Science, which provides AI methods for plant diseases and pest recognition, Genomics Advances, which imparts current advances in genomics and gene editing for omics studies and Remote Sensing, which gives field-based crop phenotyping, Blockchain, AI Healthcare, Digital Health, Cybersecurity and AI in Bioinformatics.
"The students, who take up BlockChain research will provide beyond cryptocurrencies -- supply chain and voting system, AI Healthcare, which has AI empowered cerebro -- cardiovascular health engineering, Digital health will give big data in current trend and and challenges in medicine, Cybersecurity will offer the students threats prevention strategies and impact of cyber attacks, AI in Bioinformatics, which will give an broad idea in AI and bioinformatics for Omics studies (large-scale biological investigations including DNA", he added.
CMRF scholars are encouraged to undertake research on issues relevant to Tamil Nadu, says a senior official from the Higher Education department