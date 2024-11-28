CMDA’s third master plan to make Chennai gender-inclusive

CHENNAI: In a move to make the city inclusive of all genders, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to formulate strategies for inclusiveness in the metropolitan area and incorporate them into the Third Master Plan (TMP) to provide urban design, social infrastructure and other infrastructures to gender and sexual minorities.

“Various studies have highlighted that our present-day cities and urban centres are structured to accommodate non-disabled, cisgender-heterosexual men more effectively than they do for other genders and sexual minorities. Although gender-based discrimination and abuse are found universally against people of all genders, it’s more common against women, children and sexual minorities,” a CMDA document said.

Acknowledging the increasing prevalence of crimes against women and sexual minorities in both public and domestic spaces and urgent need for addressing gender disparities, the document added that the CMDA intended to evolve its Third Master Plan for CMA as a gender-inclusive plan. CMDA is in the process of preparing TMP for 20 years from 2027 to 2046.

The plan will cover 1,189 sq km of the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), and will align with TN State Policy for Women 2024 that was released in February. It was prepared based on the Gender-Inclusive Urban Planning Design, a handbook by World Bank that’s funding the CMDA to prepare TMP and conduct related studies.

Under the initiative, the TMP will propose designing public spaces that are safe and accessible for all genders by incorporating adequate lighting, clear sightlines apart from developing public transport infrastructure systems that consider the needs of women and other marginalised groups. The social infrastructure will cover community spaces to offer services such as childcare, counseling, and vocational training tailored to various gender needs. The plan will also ensure healthcare services are inclusive and tailored to meet the specific health needs of all genders.

“Integrating gender-sensitive design in classrooms, restrooms, and common areas is essential to foster equitable access and participation, creating an environment that supports children across the gender spectrum,” the planning authority said.

At a time when climate change induced frequent extreme weather events exposes vulnerability of urban design, the TMP will propose to ensure that gender inclusivity is integrated into environmental planning, recognising the roles different genders play in sustainability. Also, disaster management plans will be prepared in a way to address the unique vulnerabilities of different genders in crisis situations.