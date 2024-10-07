CMDA gives Rs. 66 crore to upgrade rural roads falling under Chennai Metropolitan Area

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has handed over Rs. 66 crore to the state rural development and panchayat raj department to upgrade roads and streets located in rural local bodies falling under Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA).

In an event held on Monday, PK Sekarbabu, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister and Chairman of CMDA handed over the cheque to I Periyasamy, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department minister.

As per a CMDA release, the fund given to the rural development department is a part of development charges and OSR (Open Space Reserve) charges collected by the planning authority while issuing planning permissions.

Rural development department secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Housing and Urban Development secretary Kakarla Usha, CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra and others took part in the event.