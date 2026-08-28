CMDA cash crunch leaves Rs 80 cr road-cut charges unpaid to Metro Water

However, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran said that the Corporation was currently unable to collect the dues as the payment from Metro Water was linked to funds to be received from CMDA. “Metro Water has to pay around Rs 80 crore to us as road-cut charges,” he added. “There are many such works across North Chennai, but the exact number of roads involved will require a detailed assessment.”

Sameeran had mentioned that Metro Water was executing major infrastructure works under the North Chennai Development Scheme and that works worth more than Rs 3,500 crore had been released. “To prevent these public works from stalling, Metro Water was permitted to carry out road cuts in anticipation of approval,” he pointed out. “CMDA, which ultimately has to fund and pay GCC for the road cuts, is facing a shortage of funds, preventing Metro Water from handing over the charges to the civic body.”

Despite the pending payments, Sameeran defended the decision to permit the road cuts, stating that Metro Water’s infrastructure works were for public benefit and should not be delayed. The Corporation, meanwhile, is left awaiting the road-cut revenue, even as questions remain over the restoration of roads after the utility works.