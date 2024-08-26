CMDA awaits details on Pallikaranai boundary

CHENNAI: With builders continuing with construction works on the Pallikaranai marshland and its influence zones, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has requested Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority (TNSWA) to provide details of the Ramsar site's boundary, including survey numbers, to prevent the issuing of planning permissions.

"In the absence of the details of the survey numbers covered under the Ramsar site and the width of the influence zone around the Pallikaranai swamp area along with the guidelines for permitting developments, CMDA will not be in a position to effect any changes in the masterplan," a CMDA document said.

However, the planning authority demarcated the Pallikaranai marsh in the Second Master Plan (SMP) and so far no planning permission applications have been entertained by the CMDA in the land marked as marshland.

The document added that Pallikaranai marsh was declared a Ramsar site in July 2022. But CMDA has not received any communication from the TNSWA giving the details of the boundary and survey numbers of the Ramsar site, to earmark the influence zone for the marsh in the master plan.

"CMDA is in the process of preparing Third Master Plan (TMP) for Chennai Metropolitan Area and action will be taken to incorporate appropriate guidelines and influence zones around Pallikaranai swamp area in consultation with the TNSWA," the document said.

Meanwhile, a meeting was conducted between CMDA, TNSWA, and the Forest Department recently to discuss the issue. Following the meeting, TNSWA shared the shape file presenting the boundaries of the Ramsar site, but survey number and sub-division details of the site and influence zones were not provided.

However, it is learnt that the wetland authority is consolidating survey numbers and sub-division details of the marsh along with ownership details – private or government.

The planning authority has assured the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that details will be incorporated in TMP and restrictions imposed. The development is based on a direction from the NGT, which is hearing a case on construction on marshland.