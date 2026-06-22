CM Vijay’s posters, banners a pain point for pedestrians, motorists

CHENNAI: Despite repeated court directions and civic regulations, illegal banners, posters and flagpoles have once again occupied roads, pavements and public spaces across Chennai on the occasion of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's birthday, drawing criticism from residents and activists who say the ruling party has failed to bring the change it had promised.
Residents lamented that banners and cutouts installed at several locations were obstructing pedestrian movement, narrowing road space and affecting motorists’ visibility at key junctions.
The criticism comes despite Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary N Anand issuing strict instructions to party cadres against installing unauthorised banners, flagpoles and cutouts in public places. He had warned that stringent disciplinary action would be taken against those causing public nuisance, disrupting traffic or violating civic safety norms.
The issue revived memories of the 2019 death of 22-year-old R Subasri, who was killed after a banner installed on the median of the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road fell on her two-wheeler, causing her to lose control and fall before being run over by a water tanker. Following the incident, the Madras High Court repeatedly directed authorities to remove flex boards, arches, hoardings, display boards and placards erected along highways, public roads and pedestrian pavements across Tamil Nadu.
However, DT Next found banners, posters and cutouts at several locations across the city, including War Memorial, NSC Bose Road, East Jones Road, MGR Nagar Market, Ashok Pillar Junction, MMDA Colony Main Road, Kamarajar Salai near, Paper Mills Road, Lighthouse and Ramakrishna Mutt Road in RA Puram. At NSC Bose Road, a fallen banner was seen blocking a pavement.
R Sanjay, a resident of Arumbakkam, said banners had been installed extensively around the MMDA Colony Main Road and Vinayakapuram Main Road junction. “Banners are tied to view cutters and footpaths along the road. Some have also been placed at the MMDA bus stop,” he added.
Arappor Iyakkam activist M Radhakrishnan questioned the government’s commitment to change, saying: “The TVK government came to power promising change, but even in matters such as illegal banners nothing has changed.”
Under Corporation’s regulations, organisers seeking to install flagpoles must obtain online permission at least seven days in advance. A senior GCC official said, “Civic workers have already begun removing unauthorised banners and posters across the city. Action will continue irrespective of political affiliation.”