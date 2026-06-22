CM Vijay’s posters, banners a pain point for pedestrians, motorists

R Sanjay, a resident of Arumbakkam, said banners had been installed extensively around the MMDA Colony Main Road and Vinayakapuram Main Road junction. “Banners are tied to view cutters and footpaths along the road. Some have also been placed at the MMDA bus stop,” he added.

Arappor Iyakkam activist M Radhakrishnan questioned the government’s commitment to change, saying: “The TVK government came to power promising change, but even in matters such as illegal banners nothing has changed.”

Under Corporation’s regulations, organisers seeking to install flagpoles must obtain online permission at least seven days in advance. A senior GCC official said, “Civic workers have already begun removing unauthorised banners and posters across the city. Action will continue irrespective of political affiliation.”