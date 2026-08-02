CM Vijay to tour key industrial units in Sriperumbudur-Oragadam corridor on August 3

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will visit key industrial establishments in the Sriperumbudur-Oragadam manufacturing corridor on Monday (August 3) as part of the State government’s continued focus on industrial growth and investment promotion.
According to the official itinerary, the Chief Minister will first visit Saint-Gobain India Private Limited’s World Glass Complex at Irungattukottai, one of the company’s major manufacturing facilities in India.
He will then inspect the SIPCOT project office at Mambakkam near Sriperumbudur, where he is expected to review infrastructure and industrial development works in the region.
Later, Vijay will visit the Daimler Buses India manufacturing facility at Oragadam. He is also scheduled to tour the Nissan automobile manufacturing plant near Sriperumbudur.
The Sriperumbudur-Oragadam belt is one of Tamil Nadu’s largest industrial clusters, housing several multinational companies in the automobile, engineering and manufacturing sectors. The corridor has emerged as a key driver of the State’s industrial growth and employment generation.
Officials said the Chief Minister’s visit is aimed at reviewing industrial operations and infrastructure while reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening Tamil Nadu’s position as a preferred destination for manufacturing and investments.