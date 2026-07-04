CM Vijay to launch Perambur grievance app, sets 72-hour response timeline

The application, along with a new MLA constituency office in Perambur, was expected to be inaugurated next week, sources said.

The initiative, to be rolled out on the CM’s instructions, is aimed at providing a direct channel between residents and the administration. Complaints submitted through the application will be transmitted to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell before being forwarded to the departments concerned for action.

Residents can register grievances by furnishing their name, mobile number, address and ward details, besides uploading photographs, videos and voice recordings in support of their petitions. Each complaint will be assigned a unique registration number, enabling applicants to monitor its status until disposal. The platform will also facilitate the submission of grievances through WhatsApp.