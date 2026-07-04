CM Vijay to launch Perambur grievance app, sets 72-hour response timeline

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to launch a dedicated mobile application (Ungal Urimaiyai Padhivu Seyyungal – Register your rights) for residents of his Perambur Assembly constituency, introducing a digital grievance redressal platform that will allow citizens to register complaints, seek public services and track the status of their petitions.
The application, along with a new MLA constituency office in Perambur, was expected to be inaugurated next week, sources said.
The initiative, to be rolled out on the CM’s instructions, is aimed at providing a direct channel between residents and the administration. Complaints submitted through the application will be transmitted to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell before being forwarded to the departments concerned for action.
Residents can register grievances by furnishing their name, mobile number, address and ward details, besides uploading photographs, videos and voice recordings in support of their petitions. Each complaint will be assigned a unique registration number, enabling applicants to monitor its status until disposal. The platform will also facilitate the submission of grievances through WhatsApp.
Civic issues relating to drinking water supply, roads, electricity and sanitation are expected to be resolved within 10 days, subject to the nature of the grievance
According to sources, departments concerned have been directed to initiate action within 72 hours of the receipt of a complaint. Civic issues relating to drinking water supply, roads, electricity and sanitation are expected to be resolved within 10 days, subject to the nature of the grievance.
The application will also receive requests relating to education, healthcare, welfare schemes, housing, employment, business assistance, legal aid, document-related services, emergency support and community welfare.
“A dedicated monitoring unit at the new MLA office will oversee the grievance management system, track every petition through a central dashboard and coordinate with the departments concerned to ensure timely disposal,” an official said.
Though the Chief Minister’s Office functions from the Secretariat, the new constituency office has been established exclusively to serve Perambur residents and will function as the nodal centre for the grievance redressal system.