CM Vijay on time, Secretariat staff under pressure to fall in line

CHENNAI: Ever since assuming office as Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay has been regularly reaching the Secretariat by 10 am on working days, prompting several government departments to tighten attendance norms for officials and staff.
Officials said the Chief Minister has been arriving at the Secretariat between 9.45 am and 10 am from Monday to Friday and usually leaves after completing official work around 4.30 pm to 5 pm.
Following the Chief Minister's punctual schedule, departments at the Secretariat have begun issuing fresh instructions directing employees to strictly adhere to office timings and attendance procedures.
One of the first departments to issue such directions was the Food and Civil Supplies Department.
In an office order issued by additional Chief Secretary PB Saravanakumar, officers and staff members were instructed to report to the office on or before 9.50 am, while office assistants were directed to attend duty by 9.30 am.
The order stated that Under Secretaries should close attendance registers and forward attendance abstracts to the office proceedings section before 10 am for consolidation before submitting them to the additional Chief Secretary.
The department also warned that strict action would be taken against staff members who failed to adhere to the instructions.
Sources said several other departments functioning from the Secretariat have begun issuing similar circulars to enforce punctuality among employees.
However, many Secretariat staff members commuting along the Kamarajar Salai and Marina stretch said they faced delays due to traffic restrictions imposed during the Chief Minister's convoy movement.
Officials pointed out that the Chief Minister's convoy usually passes through the Marina Road area between 9.30 am and 9.45 am, coinciding with normal office reporting hours.
"We are getting delayed because traffic is stopped for the Chief Minister's convoy during peak office hours. Earlier, Chief Ministers such as M Karunanidhi, J Jayalalithaa and MK Stalin generally reached the Secretariat only after 10.30 am or 11 am, making it easier for staff to reach offices without disruption," a Secretariat official said.