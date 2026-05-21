CM Vijay on time, Secretariat staff under pressure to fall in line

One of the first departments to issue such directions was the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

In an office order issued by additional Chief Secretary PB Saravanakumar, officers and staff members were instructed to report to the office on or before 9.50 am, while office assistants were directed to attend duty by 9.30 am.

The order stated that Under Secretaries should close attendance registers and forward attendance abstracts to the office proceedings section before 10 am for consolidation before submitting them to the additional Chief Secretary.