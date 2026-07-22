CM Vijay loyalist Perambur Siva new TNHB chief

CHENNAI: In a move reflecting ruling TVK's emphasis on rewarding organisational loyalty, the State government on Tuesday appointed the party's north Chennai (north) district secretary V Siva as chairman of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB), a post widely seen as recognition of the key role he played in Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's maiden electoral victory from the Perambur Assembly constituency.
Siva succeeds Poochi S Murugan, whose resignation after the formation of the TVK-led government had earlier been accepted by the State government.
Before the 2026 Assembly elections, Siva was expected to be the party's candidate from Perambur. However, after Vijay decided to enter the fray from the constituency, he stepped aside without seeking an alternative seat and instead led the campaign that helped secure the party chief's victory.
At the candidates' introduction meeting, Vijay publicly acknowledged Siva's gesture, saying, "Siva gave up the Perambur constituency for me."
The appointment is being viewed within party circles as Vijay's recognition of a trusted grassroots organiser.
Perambur has since emerged as TVK's strongest organisational base, with nearly 45,000 members. Party leaders credit Siva with expanding the cadre network and strengthening the organisation at the booth level. He continues to coordinate constituency affairs, interact with government officials and address public grievances.
Explaining his decision during the campaign, Siva had said, "It is my leader's party. Had I contested, he would have announced my candidature. There is no greater honour than working for Vijay when he is contesting."
Rejecting suggestions that he could have contested elsewhere, he added, "I wanted to remain a party worker till the end. Working for my leader's victory gave me greater satisfaction than becoming a candidate."