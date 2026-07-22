CM Vijay loyalist Perambur Siva new TNHB chief

Siva succeeds Poochi S Murugan, whose resignation after the formation of the TVK-led government had earlier been accepted by the State government.

Before the 2026 Assembly elections, Siva was expected to be the party's candidate from Perambur. However, after Vijay decided to enter the fray from the constituency, he stepped aside without seeking an alternative seat and instead led the campaign that helped secure the party chief's victory.

At the candidates' introduction meeting, Vijay publicly acknowledged Siva's gesture, saying, "Siva gave up the Perambur constituency for me."

The appointment is being viewed within party circles as Vijay's recognition of a trusted grassroots organiser.