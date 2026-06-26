CM Vijay joins anti-drug awareness run

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday flagged off and participated in an anti-drug awareness run organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) here to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
The run began near the Anna Memorial on Kamarajar Salai and covered about six kilometres before concluding at Island Grounds. Around 15,000 people, including students, sportspersons, government officials and members of the public, took part in the event.
Before flagging off the run, the Chief Minister signed an anti-drug awareness board carrying the message, “Start Run, Stop Drugs, Sports-ah Edu, Drugs-ah Vidu,” and administered an anti-drug pledge to the participants. He later joined the runners for a part of the route.
The State government said it is using sports to promote healthy lifestyles among youth and create awareness against drug abuse. It said the initiative forms part of its campaign for a drug-free Tamil Nadu and seeks to encourage greater participation from students and young people in sports and fitness activities.
Several Olympians and international athletes, including V Baskaran, Sharath Kamal, C A Bhavani Devi, Joshna Chinappa, Anita Pauldurai, Revathi and Tarun Ayyasamy, participated in the run along with SDAT trainees, foreign coaches, college students and the public. Ministers, legislators, Chief Secretary M Saikumar, DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj and other senior officials were present.