CM Vijay approves 1,000 electric buses for MTC fleet

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has approved the procurement of 1,000 new air-conditioned electric buses for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).
The Chief Minister also sanctioned Rs 500 crore to build the necessary electrical and mechanical infrastructure at bus depots across the city, an official release said on Monday.
MTC currently operates 755 electric buses in Chennai, 355 of which are air-conditioned.
As part of the State’s ongoing efforts to modernise public transport fleets and reduce emissions, the State will procure 1,000 new AC e-buses under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model during the current financial year.
The allotted Rs 500 crore will be used to set up charging stations and mechanical support facilities at bus depots.
This initiative aims to upgrade Chennai’s public transit network, curb environmental pollution, and offer passengers a safer, more comfortable commute.