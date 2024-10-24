CM Trophy Games 2024: CM Stalin lauds Udhayanidhi for exemplary support for sports sector

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday lauded his deputy Udhayanidhi for his exemplary contributions to the sports sector at the valedictory ceremony of CM Trophy Games 2024 at Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Delivering a keynote address, Stalin said the elevation of Sports Minister Udhayanidhi to Deputy Chief Minister post has given all the sports persons fresh energy.

"Udhayanidhi has taken good care of the sports sector and has turned it into one of the best in the whole of the nation," Stalin said.

Pointing out various initiatives launched and implemented in the last three years of his rule, Stalin said that the DMK government had changed the perspective on sports after coming to power. “The government has altered the 'mindset' of thinking of sports as an extension of mere entertainment. It has been rightly placed as a means for career and more better things,” Stalin said.

"If we want to improve the sports sector, we need to develop talented athletes and sportspersons. That is what Udhayanidhi is doing. The most important foundation for that is the CM Trophy Games. Players are given opportunities to develop their skills, promote unity, unleash their potential and create new achievements," he noted.

Stalin further said the Dravidian model of governance gives equal importance to both education and sports and ensures the government's complete support to sportspersons.

The Chief Minister also advised parents to encourage their wards if they are interested in sports.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi, ministers, champions who won the trophy and sportspersons and participants along with their parents were present at the ceremony.