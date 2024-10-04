CM TROPHY 2024 set to start today in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is all set for its biggest carnival of sports as the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) prepares to conduct the CM Trophy 2024—state-level games across four cities from October 4 to 24. This event will open new pathways for youngsters to gain admissions to higher studies through sports quotas and other benefits.

The 2024 CM Trophy will witness over 33,000 participants from 38 districts competing in five categories: school students, college students, the public, government employees, and differently-abled persons, across 36 sports disciplines.

The games will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. The opening ceremony will feature 2024 Paris Paralympics silver medallist in badminton, Thulasimathi Murugesan, and triple jumper Praveen Chitravel as torch bearers, along with two other youngsters.